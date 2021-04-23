listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Sam Williams is carrying on the family name. Yes… THAT family. Williams is the son of Hank Williams, Jr., and the youngest grandson of Hank Williams, Sr. That also makes him the half-brother of Hank III and Holly Williams.

Not wanting to copy the honky-tonk or country rock of his father and grandfather, Sam Williams leans towards a more atmospheric folk style.

Set to release his debut album, Glasshouse Children, this summer, Williams teases the LP with the song, “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood”, which Williams says “is about being a pattern breaker and taking control of your own fate. Being at war with oneself is the greatest battle.”

