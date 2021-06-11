listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Singer songwriter Samia has released her new single, ‘Show Up’. It’s a sentimental, shoegaze-tinged torch song, and a preview of her upcoming EP release, Scout.

Earlier this year, she released The Baby Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers from her debut album The Baby. Speaking about the new EP she says: “It feels like a part two – it’s The Baby’s slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright.”

The Scout EP will be available digitally on July 23 with physical copies to follow on August 13 via Grand Jury.

