More than three years since releasing their critically acclaimed album Years, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers have a new album on the way. The North Carolina group’s forthcoming project Nightroamer will be released Feb. 18 via Thirty Tigers. The jangly lead single “Talkin’ to Myself” is a foot-stomping, self-aware look at our relationships with our own minds. It’s a rocker that speaks to us. Turn it up!

