L.A. singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist SASAMI (Sasami Ashworth) has released the new single “The Greatest,” another preview of her sophomore album Squeeze, out Feb.25 via Domino.

About the new power ballad the artist said, “The Greatest is about how often the greatest, heaviest feelings we have for someone are in the absence of the realization or reciprocation of that love. Like power born out of a black hole. All fantasy.”

A classically trained composer, SASAMI conducts in the video for “The Greatest,” directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford.

