listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Garage rockers Shannon & The Clams are back and set to release their new record, “Year Of The Spider”, August 6 via album producer Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound. The Oakland, California band was able to endure two years’ worth of incredibly stressful events, finding a way to craft the new album.

Speaking about the title track, singer Shannon Shaw says “Year of the Spider is essentially the summation of my 2019 and 2020. I was being stalked by a peeping tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.”

Heading out on the new tour in September, they’ll be taking the stage at Headliners Music Hall on October 27th!

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.