Acclaimed rock duo Shovels & Rope have announced their highly anticipated upcoming album Manticore with the raucous single “Domino.” It’s the records’ opening track that takes a look at the iconic legend surrounding the death of James Dean. The song finds the late actor’s ghost looking down, wondering why America still holds onto him so tightly. The song serves as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on how we look at celebrity in our country. Manticore will hit record store shelves February 18, 2022.

And there’s more great news! WFPK is proud to present Shovels & Rope Bare Bones Tour at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on November 20.

