Zimbabwean-American artist, activist and poet Shungudzo Kuyimba uses words as weapons of love. With her latest single and video, ‘There’s only so much a soul can take’, she takes a bold stand against white supremacy and systemic racism. The song is “a statement about the fact that all of us have breaking points, and that it’s okay to admit to being hurt by people, systems and things. After all, we can’t heal any wound that we deny having.”

The song is taken from her debut album “I’m Not A Mother But I Have Children” coming out out June 18th.

