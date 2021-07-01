listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Alt-rockers Slothrust just released the catchy new anthem, “Once More For The Ocean”. It’s another preview taste we get from their upcoming album release Parallel Timeline due September 10th, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. We’re excited to announce that Slothrust will be joining us for our final WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the season on September 22nd appearing with Low Cut Connie and Wombo!

“This song felt like it was handed to me by the ocean,” said bandleader Leah Wellbaum. “It came to me when I was sitting on some rocks and staring at one of my favorite oceans in the world, on Star Island off the coast of Rye, New Hampshire.”

“I have a unique relationship with this song because it felt like it came through me more than from me, though I recognize that really there is no difference. It is not the easiest song to sing or explain. At times I even wondered if it might be suited for a different artist. However after sitting with it for a while I have come to the conclusion that this song was meant for me and it is about the search for a greater consciousness in times of chaos. For me that feeling of oneness often shows up when I am spending time in nature.”

Check out their astrologically-themed playlist generator: https://mindyourmood.slothrust.com/

