Nashville singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) has shared her new song, ‘Kissing in the Rain’. It’s her contribution to Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack that accompanies the new DC comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal. It’s a gritty guitar driven song that finds her pleading for love. In the chorus she sings: “Please don’t let me go / I’ll be in control / I’ll be like everyone else is / I can play it safe / Save kisses in the rain / So that means I’m all you ever wanted.”

Soccer Mommy is set to tour the United States beginning in September.

