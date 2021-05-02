listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Bay Area artist Chrystia Cabral, aka SPELLLING, has returned with her theatrically sweeping new song, ‘Little Deer’. She cites inspiration for the track coming from the Frida Kahlo painting Wounded Deer. It’s the lead single from her forthcoming third album, ‘The Turning Wheel’, due June 25th via Sacred Bones.

“‘Little Deer’ is definitely a thesis track”, Cabral said. “I feel that way because it not only showcases the greatest range of instrumentation that is featured on the album, but also because it accomplishes this strong impression of theater that I was striving for with the album as a whole. I’m especially proud of the lyrics. The challenge with the lyric writing was being able to speak to really large concepts like karma, reincarnation and the cycle of life without making the song sound burdened. I wanted the lyrics to match the grandeur of the instrumentation but still be easy to sing along to. I figured out a way to build the lyrics using a lot of abstract language that is still singable but odd in a way that I hope makes it memorable.”

