Longtime WFPK favorites St. Paul & The Broken Bones are back with new music and have announced a new album is on the way. “The Last Dance” is the hypnotic lead single from their upcoming release, The Alien Coast. The band stated that they are entering a new era of their career with their “most ambitious work to date.” The new record finds them experimenting with synth sounds and samples, as well as tapping into “a fever dream convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk.”

We’re looking forward to the release of The Alien Coast on Jan. 28, 2022, via ATO Records!

Band frontman Paul Janeway says the new single is: “The juxtaposition of dancing while facing certain doom is what ‘Last Dance’ is all about. Like dancing through a Mad Max scene. So naturally the video had to be a dance video. It was a pleasure to work with Machete Bang Bang and all the folks involved on this. I hope y’all enjoy.”

