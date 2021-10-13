listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Sting has released a new song and video from his upcoming album, The Bridge. “Rushing Water” is a rocking upbeat anthem that echoes some of his earlier classic Police tracks.

The winner of 17 Grammy awards says the new song “is a fitting start to an album that seeks to bridge all of the petty differences that can separate us.”

“Rushing Water” follows the previous released advance track “If It’s Love.” The new album, The Bridge, is slated for release on November 19.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.