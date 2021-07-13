listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Timothy Showalter is in a good place. He just announced a new Strand of Oaks album, In Heaven, and shared its first single, “Galacticana.” Written at the beginning of the pandemic, he was wanting to make a positive statement during a dark time. Coming together after relocating to Austin, Texas, and getting sober, he found strength in those closest to him, resulting in the uplifting and reflective song.

Once again, he recorded with Kevin Ratterman, and musicians Carl Broemel and Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket and special guest Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha. The album is set for release on October 1st, via Thirty Tigers., and tour kicking off the 11th.

In a press release, Showalter said “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.