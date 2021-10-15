listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

NYC trio Sunflower Bean are back with “Baby Don’t Cry”, their first new material of 2021. It’s a fun, catchy indie bop number with grungy guitars and synths, and well worth the wait.

About the track, the band says, “So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.”

In addition to the new single, Sunflower Bean announced an upcoming tour with a stop in Louisville playing Zanzabar on March 11, 2022.

