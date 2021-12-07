listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Indie rockers Superchunk are back with an announcement of their forthcoming record, Wild Loneliness, out February 25, along with the release the lead single, “Endless Summer.”

Featuring Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley on harmonies, “Endless Summer” was written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina,” the band’s Mac McCaughan said in a statement. “Of course, by the time we recorded it, “endless summer” had other meanings… The 7” sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.”

In addition to McGinley and Blake, Wild Loneliness features guest spots from Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

