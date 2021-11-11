listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

New wave innovators The Fixx have returned with the powerful new single “Wake Up,” their first new music in nearly a decade. The song is a call to action inspired by the current chaotic state of world affairs

The Fixx’s signature atmospheric sound remains intact, as does their classic lineup: Cy Curnin (vocals), Jamie West-Oram (guitar), Rupert Greenall (keyboards), Dan K. Brown (bass guitar) and Adam Woods (drums).

“It’s more important now to be alert and aware,” Curnin said in a press release, “Life is not a dress rehearsal. We’ve been sitting at home for a year and a half. At some point, you just have to take whatever precautions you can and get out and get back to it, you know? I mean, this is what we do”

