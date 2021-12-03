listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Teen riot grrrl band The Linda Lindas have shared another new single! “Nino” was inspired by singer-guitarist Bela Salazar’s cat, Nino, who she says is both “savage,” and the “friendliest cat you’ll ever meet.” The new super-short rocking track will appear on the groups’ next studio release due in 2022.

A press release explained that after Bela wrote a song for her siamese cat Monica back in 2020, her second pet Nino “wouldn’t leave her alone until he got a song too.”

“It is finally Nino’s time to shine,” the statement continues. The song does him justice: Over a simple, surfy riff, Bela honors the “killer of mice and rats,” a feline friend that’s both “savage” and the “friendliest cat you’ll meet” who will “protect you with all his might.”

“If you listen carefully, there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano,” the group said. “We have the footage! Enjoy!” The animated video was created by Rob Fidel.

