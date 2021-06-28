listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Prolific? The Mountain Goats have returned with Dark In Here, their third album in a year! The title track is just the tip of the iceberg on what may be their finest album to date. Recorded before the pandemic and the Capitol insurrection, songwriter John Darnelle seems to have had foresight of the dark days that lay ahead.

The album was recorded at legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals and the band will be hitting the road in August with many shows already sold out.

