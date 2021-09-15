listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We’ve been hoping for a new War On Drugs album, and the 4 year wait is almost over! The band has returned with the powerful new song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore.” It’s the title track to their upcoming release, due October 29, and finds the band returning to their classic sound of layered synths, powerful drums and soaring guitar work. Added to the mix are beautiful backup vocals and harmonies from Lucius.

The “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” video, directed by Emmett Malloy, pays homage to classic rock and roll videos of the past. Enjoy!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.