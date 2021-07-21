listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We have proof there is a new album on the way from The War On Drugs! “Living Proof” the is the lead track and first glimpse we get of their upcoming album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The new song is a bit of a departure from songwriter/frontman/guitarist Adam Granduciel and company. It’s not the usual anthemic tune we might expect, but a beautifully restrained song, slowly building with a delicate guitar solo to close it out.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore, their first studio album in four years, will be released October 29th on Atlantic Records.

