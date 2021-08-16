listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

With their new song, “Get Down,” we get the first taste SUSTO’s upcoming new album, Time In The Sun, due out October 29th. While the new track has a catchy and fun feel to it, there’s a much deeper and darker story behind it.

Frontman and songwriter Justin Osborne explains, “Although it carries a fun and lighthearted air, the song was actually inspired by a scary time in my life, when a close friend was battling substance abuse issues and openly discussing suicide. I knew it was a cry for help, but at the same time I was privately dealing with some of the same issues and felt unable to help because of my own problems. As I began to write the song, I realized that there was hope and even strength in the knowledge that we were both struggling. Although we were coping with mental health separately, it still felt like we were kindred. I eventually took this song to that same friend, and they helped me finish it. Now it feels like we’ve both found our way to a better place mentally and emotionally. The song is like an anthem for finding those people in your life who are struggling like you, then overcoming those struggles together. That person could be a friend, a partner, a family member, or even a stranger…sometimes we all just need a struggle buddy, and that’s basically what ‘Get Down’ is about.”

