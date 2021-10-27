listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren has released another new song from his forthcoming album, Space Force. “Godiva Girl” is a “sweet” tongue-in-cheek collaboration with hip hop legends The Roots. Their relationship formed when the artists worked together on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

The new album will also feature collaborations with Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Sparks, hip hop artist Narcy and others. It is expected to be released next year.

