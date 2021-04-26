listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

We’d expect nothing less! ‘Your Fandango’, the new collaboration between Todd Rundgren & Sparks, is a fun, over-the-top operatic blast of pop. They had first worked together in 1971 on Sparks debut album, originally released under the name Halfnelson with Todd producing.

Todd told MOJO Magazine; “I was interviewed for a documentary about Sparks, and when it was over, they had secreted the Mael brothers in the next room, & we had a reunion on camera for the first time in nearly 50 years. That was a lot of fun, and that’s what precipitated this collaboration.”

The song will first be released as a 7” single July 30th. It will be included with a series of collaborations Rundgren is putting out as a new album ‘Space Force’. It will also feature a previous single ‘Down With The Ship’ with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. The Sparks documentary will be released June 18th.

