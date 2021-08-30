listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too…

Tom Morello has given us another sneak peek from his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Fire.

“Driving to Texas” features electronic duo Phantogram joining the Rage Against the Machine guitarist in bringing a soft, haunting sound to compliment Morello‘s hard rock licks. “The guitar solo needed to feel like a vengeful angel who has come down to decide the fate of the protagonist,” Morello says.

This is the second single from the soon-to-be-released LP, following Morello‘s cover of the AC/DC classic, “Highway to Hell”, with special guests Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The Atlas Underground Fire will feature many other special guests, including Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton, and is set for release on October 15th.

In the meantime, enjoy “Driving to Texas”, our listen hear! Song of the Day!

