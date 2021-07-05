listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

As hardcore fans, we are delighted to get more previously-unreleased music from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. “105 Degrees”, a song about unrequited love and betrayal, was recorded during the Wildflowers album sessions. Now seeing the light of day, it’s on the newly re-imagined Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), the 25th anniversary edition of his 1996 soundtrack album, “She’s The One.”

The new album also includes 3 more previously-unreleased tracks: “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “Thirteen Days,” and “French Disconnection.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.