TORRES (the musical moniker of Mackenzie Scott) shared the new single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head”. It’s the first taste we get of her new album Thirstier, due out July 30 on Merge. It’s a catchy, synth-heavy indie rock gem about a love that knows no bounds.

The accompanying video was shot in Scott’s apartment with her partner. In her own words, it’s “my relentless arena country star moment—my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.”

