listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Nashville-based pop-rock duo Twen have returned with their new track, “HaHaHome.” It’s a touch trippy, a bit psychedelic and a whole lotta wonderful!

Twen was formed in 2017 by vocalist Jane Fitzsimmons and guitarist Ian Jones when they were living in the Boston area. Both were playing in bands or putting on shows in the area’s fertile D.I.Y. house show community, and they soon got together to write songs that were part slightly psychedelic rock and part moody pop. Fitzsimmons’ vocal style in the band’s earliest days relied on emphatically sung but hard-to-discern lyrics, designed to draw the listener’s attention away from prescribed narratives. After moving to Nashville, the duo released a cassette called Twen Live, consisting of five songs recorded at their first show. The band toured steadily throughout the next two years. In 2019 they signed on with indie label Frenchkiss Records for the release of their studio debut Awestruck. ~ Fred Thomas, Rovi”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.