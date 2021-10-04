listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have shared the new single,“That Life.” It’s another hook filled psych-soul song that showcases the intricate production and instrumentation that the band is known for.

Speaking about the evolution of the song, UMO mastermind and frontman Ruban Nielson says: “I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called The Garden of Earthly Delights and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth, and hell. When I was writing this song, ‘That Life,’ I was imaging the same kind of ‘Where’s Waldo’ (or ‘Where’s Wally’ as we call it in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”

The accompanying creative video was directed by Lydia Fine and Tony Blahd and stars a dancing blue puppet created by puppeteer and fabricator Laura Manns who has also worked with The Muppets and Sesame Street.

