We absolutely adore Valerie June and her latest album The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. One of our favorite tracks happens to be her latest single, the joyful “Smile”. The song and the accompanying video do bring a big smile to our faces!

According to June, “Smile” comes with a lesson: “It’s ok to remember that sometimes all we can do is smile, knowing that our smile is lifting others up and transforming the hearts of those we’ve never even spoken one word to.”

In her fun new video, directed by Laura Matula, June rallies an entire diner into a celebratory 80s inspired dance-off complete with outfits and hairstyles inspired by Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson.

