Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield has shared the new song “Tomorrow” which will appear on her original soundtrack to the animated series El Deafo. The children’s series is an adaptation of Cece Bell’s best-selling graphic novel of the same name. The show follows Cece, who, after losing her hearing, learns to navigate school and new friends with the help of her superhero alter ego, El Deafo.

In addition to the new song, Crutchfied has written “Up in the Sky,” the main title theme, as well as other tracks including “Trampoline Love Song” and “Mighty Bolt.” The 5 song EP will be released early next year via Merge Records.

Crutchfield says of the soundtrack, “I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of. Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around.”

