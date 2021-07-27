listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Animal, the sophomore album from LUMP is set to be released this Friday, July 30. We’ve already heard the title track and “Climb Every Wall”, and now we have another track to share from the collaborative project from Laura Marling and Tunng‘s Mike Lindsay. “We Cannot Resist” is an irresistible punchy pop track.

As Lindsay explains it, “It wants to be this massive pop track, but it’s been twisted,” “I like that when the chorus comes in you’re like ‘Wow!’ It’s this huge pop chorus, but then it becomes really creepy with the whispered ‘We cannot resist’.” Marling added, “it’s another one about hedonism.”

We certainly can’t resist it. Check out the accompanying video starring a colorful Yeti:

