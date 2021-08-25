listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We’re so excited to have phenomenal blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram headlining tonight’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday! He’s touring in support of his blistering new album 662. Be prepared to be blown away by his incredible playing.

A prime example of what you’ll hear tonight is “Not Gonna Lie,” one of our favorite tracks on the record. Fueled by his fiery guitar work, Ingram sings about finding way into the blues as a youth, out of poverty, and staying true to his roots and himself: “Music was my way out of poverty and crime, showing my frustration, I let my fingers fly. I’ve got to keep going, I promised Buddy Guy.”

