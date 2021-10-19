listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

One of our favorite indie rock singles of the summer was “Chaise Longue,” the unexpectedly fun debut single from UK duo Wet Leg. The band and song seemed to come out of nowhere and left us wondering “what’s next?” We now have the answer: “Wet Dream,” their latest single and video. It’s another tongue-in-cheek hook-filled pop song.

Despite the song’s suggestive title, Wet Leg say the single is actually their version of a break-up song, inspired by one of vocalist Rhian Teasdale’s exes. She said, “’Wet Dream’ is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me.’”

