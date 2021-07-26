listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Well, we certainly didn’t see this coming. The Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have exploded onto the music scene with their incredibly infectious debut single, “Chaise Longue”. (Who knew we’ve been mispronouncing it all along?) Not to be taken seriously, it’s the totally tongue-in-cheek and disinterested lyrics spoken dryly over the danceable rock beat that instantly made us fans. Can’t wait to hear what’s next!

Some of our favorite lines?:

“Is your muffin buttered? Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”

“Is your mother worried? Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?”

Do yourself a favor and check out the equally amusing accompanying video:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.