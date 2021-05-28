listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

We’ve been loving ‘Move On’, the latest single and accompanying nostalgic video from UK indie rock trio William the Conqueror. It appears on their latest release, Maverick Thinker. It’s a slow building guitar-driven song that speaks to the feeling of restlessness and the need to move forward, penned by the band’s mastermind, Ruarri Joseph.

The album was recorded at the famed Sound City Studios in LA that gave birth to classic albums from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Johnny Cash, Nirvana, and Neil Young.

Joseph describes the song’s creation: “I found the riff and the hook on an old Dictaphone recording of a soundcheck. The guys are jamming along and it sounds fully formed, then it cuts off and we do something else. I’d forgotten all about it, so it was perfect for a song about piecing memories together.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.