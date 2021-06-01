listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Indie rock duo Wye Oak (Andy Stack and Jenn Wasner) have shared their new single “TNT”. It’s a serenely hypnotic tune wrapped in Wassner’s beautiful layered vocals that immediately draw you in.

About the song, Wasner said “‘TNT’ is about the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth. It’s about joyfully acknowledging all of the ways in which you’ve grown while trying to accept the parts of yourself that are still stuck in patterns of repetition. And it’s about learning to see outside of the more superficial parts of your personality in order to attempt to understand the other, and reach some kind of equilibrium in spite of how different we all can be.”

