“It’s Way With Me”, the beautiful new song from Wye Oak, is about surrender and finding peace amidst chaos. It’s the second single this year from the duo of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, following “TNT” which we also featured shortly after its release. Wasner is having quite the year herself, having released one of the best albums this year, “Head of Roses”, her new Flock of Dimes record.

“This song is about surrender — about learning to feel at peace amidst the chaos of existence through letting go of all that is beyond our control,” said Wassner. “It’s about the fact that change and loss are inseparable from one another, and about trying to have faith in a more peaceful and equitable future, even when the specific details of what that might look like are beyond our imagining.”

Check out this single-shot video from director Spence Kelly:

