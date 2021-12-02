listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Absolutely one of our favorite new bands of 2021, Wet Leg, just dropped the new singles, “Too Late Now,” and “Oh No,” along with news of the release of their self-titled debut album due April 8 via Domino Records. The UK duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers instantly made us fans with their debut single “Chaise Longue” and the follow-up, “Wet Dream.”

In a statement, Teasedale said that “Too Late Now,” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Fred Rowson:





