Southern Culture on the Skids has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1983!

“At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids” is the latest full length album from the band and is due to hit record store shelves on March 12th. The album consists of 11 tracks recorded and mixed in SCOTS guitarist/singer Rick Miller’s living room with some additional tracks recorded at his studio, The Kudzu Ranch

The first single off the album is “Run Baby Run”—a rocking number with deep garage roots. SCOTS bassist Mary Huff provides an urgent vocal while the band pulls back the throttle on a full race fuzz fest—cause she’s gotta to go fast! Run Baby Run!