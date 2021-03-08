listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



She’s been teasing us for weeks, but we finally have new music from St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark)! “Pay Your Way In Pain” is the first taste we get of her upcoming sixth album, “Daddy’s Home”, due May 14th. We love its funky 1970’s New York vibe and can’t wait for the full album!

Clark had this to say about the meaning of the song: “I feel like we live in a world where we’re often asked to choose between surviving and dignity. Part of it is like blues for 2021.”