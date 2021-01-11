listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

“Shake Your Money Maker“, the debut album from The Black Crowes, was released originally in 1990 when rock was dominated by cheesy pop and hair metal. The record gave the genre a much-needed infusion of kick-ass rock ‘n roll.

One of the previously unheard studio songs, the infectious rocker “Charming Mess,” was originally slated to be the band’s first single but was ultimately left off of the album entirely.

The unreleased song recently unearthed by the band and is finally being released as part of the 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of “Shake Your Moneymaker” on February 26th.

