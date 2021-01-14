listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

While fans of The Kinks (that’s us!) have been waiting for the band to possibly one day reunite, we were treated last month to the 50th Anniversay Deluxe reissue of their classic concept album ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.’ The record was a success both critically and commercially as well as one of their greatest works.

Ray Davies of the band says: “The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes. The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend.”

The 50th Anniversary box set includes with a brand new Ray Davies’ remix / medley of the Kinks track ‘Any Time’, titled ‘The Follower- Any Time 2020 Feat: Anytime by The Kinks’.

Originally written by Ray as a possible B-side for ‘Apeman’, ‘Any Time’ includes previously unreleased versions and excerpts of several Kinks tracks from the Lola album as well as added spoken word and sound effects. It is a concept piece about which Ray states “The isolation caused by Coronavirus can give people time to re-evaluate the world and re-assess their lives. Music can comfort the lonely, transcend time and it’s not the future or the past, yesterday, today or tomorrow. It’s anytime”. He adds, “I saw a way of making this unreleased 1970s track connect to an audience in 2020. I also saw a way of showing that music can time-travel, that memory is instantaneous and therefore can join us in the ‘now’. I put this together as something surreal then realized that it was really happening. The song has found its place – after its 50th Birthday!”

Catch the listen hear! song of the day each weekday morning at 11:10.