listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

The time is right for the resurgence of post-punk music, and London four piece TV Priest is at the forefront. “This Island”, a track from their debut album, “Uppers” is a “howl of frustration” about the state of Britain in 2020. It’s an in-your face commentary on the hard-right politics and post-Brexit anxiety many in the UK are feeling.

Singer and frontman Charlie Drinkwater explains that the song is “about incoherence and inarticulate responses, both personal and political, in a time and place you don’t fully understand anymore. It’s an unrequited love letter, and a howl of frustration; a mea culpa and a call to arms. We wrote this to an increasingly nationalistic and isolationist drumbeat playing out at home and abroad, and frankly we are scared and appalled.”

“As artists we aren’t offering up solutions for living, but maybe we can extend a hand and let someone know that you aren’t alone in feeling under prepared in your responses yet powerful in your convictions. That small boats can still make big waves. That we have a world to win.”