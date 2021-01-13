listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

We were pleasantly surprised to hear of a collaboration between Vagabon’s Lætitia Tamko and Courtney Barnett. The result is a beautiful cover version of the Tim Hardin classic, “Reason To Believe”. Vagabon was inspired by the late folk singer Karen Dalton’s recording of the song. The track is the perfect combination of sparse acoustic guitar paired with beautiful harmonies.

Tamko recently said in a press release “I recently discovered the Karen Dalton version of ‘Reason to Believe’ for the first time. I became obsessed and so a few days after discovering it, I was encouraged to record a cover of it in my garage. The decision to have Courtney sing it with me came after we performed it together live at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day 2020, a month before lockdown. It was fresh in our brains then so not long after the show, CB came over and we recorded her parts. Oliver Hill plays slide guitar on it.”

Courtney Barnett added: “I’m a huge fan of Vagabon and Karen Dalton so this was a dream. They both have a voice that absolutely knocks the wind out of me. I really admire Lætitia and am constantly inspired by her songwriting, production, and our sporadic FaceTime chats.”

