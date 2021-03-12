Britt Daniel of Spoon has made no secret of his admiration for the work of Tom Petty and this week got to share that love with listeners on the late legend’s satellite radio channel.

This week Daniel was the guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio, where he not only played an hour of his favorite Petty tracks, he also shared two faithful Petty covers that Spoon recorded last year.

Give a listen to their versions of “Breakdown”, from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers‘ 1976 self-titled debut album, and “A Face in the Crowd” from Petty’s Full Moon Fever from 1989…

