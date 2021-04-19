listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Amythyst Kiah has released a haunting yet beautiful song from her forthcoming Rounder Records debut solo album.

“Wild Turkey” is an unsettling song about the death of her mother in the Tennessee River. The title of the song is explained late in the tune.

Fresh off her work with supergroup Our Native Daughters and the success of her Grammy-nominated song, “Black Myself”, Amythyst Kiah‘s solo debut, Wary + Strange, is scheduled for release on June 18th. And if “Wild Turkey” is any indication of what to expect, we can’t wait.

Catch the listen hear! song of the day each weekday morning at 11:10.