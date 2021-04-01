Headliners Music Hall, a beloved music venue, has been shut down as long as the pandemic has been in full swing, like so many music venues across the country. So we were very pleased to hear about their upcoming plans for some parking lot concerts beginning this Spring! From their press release:

Louisville music venue Headliners Music Hall has announced its upcoming spring parking lot concert series. The venue will kick off the series with six nights of concerts spanning over two weekends in May. The first weekend in the series will feature Louisville’s indie rockers Quiet Hollers with Heather Summers (May 14) and back to back Back2Mac shows (May 15 & May 16). The Fleetwood Mac Tribute band’s Saturday show will be an adults only night of fun, with the all ages Sunday show intended as an event for the entire family. The May lineup will close out the month with shows from Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters with Wolfpen Branch (May 28), Keller Williams (May 29) and Carly Johnson’s Album Release Party with Scott T. Smith (May 30).

All concerts will be fully seated with reduced capacity. The concert grounds will incorporate both Headliners and Distillery Commons Parking lot, offering ample room. All pods meet social distancing requirements. Instead of the usual single ticket purchase, customers will purchase the entire four patron-capacity pod and all tickets must be purchased in advance of their arrival to the venue. All venue staff are required to wear masks and gloves. This will be a pod bar service only and a cashless event. Masks are required for patrons outside of their pod. Bathroom capacity will also be limited and they will be cleaned regularly throughout the show.

The club has been closed since the COVID-19 outbreak erupted last March, and the venue operators are overjoyed to not only be taking live music to the parking lot, but to also welcome staff back to work after over a year of no concerts.

“Joe, myself and all of your Headliners and Production Simple family can’t wait to get back to what we love. Thanks to all of your support during these trying times, we’re going to come back better than ever. And we’re not taking your concern and generosity for granted. We love our city and we want to continue to help it heal. Come join us and let’s step into a brighter future,” says Production Simple and Headliners Music Hall co-owner Billy Hardison.

Headliners Music Hall also extends a huge thank you to their sponsors Yuengling and Four Roses, along with media sponsors LEO Weekly and WFPK for helping them bring live music back to Louisville.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 2nd at noon and range between $80 — $156 (plus applicable fees) per 4 person seated pod depending on the show.

Let’s Party…Safely!

Excited to see you again.

We’re getting ready.

Here’s how you can help.

· This is an outdoor event in our parking lot – rain or shine.

· This is a fully-seated event.

· All tickets are sold by the pod. No individual tickets are for sale. Online ticket sales only. You must buy tickets in advance of your arrival.

· This is a cashless event.

· MASKS ARE REQUIRED when not in your pod.

· Pods will be 6 feet apart from each other on all sides.

· Drink service to pods

· 21 and over except where otherwise noted.

· No pets, please.

· We will be following all CDC protocols and guidelines as mandated by the state. Please follow our lead. Venue protocols subject to change based on current Kentucky guidelines.

· Have fun!