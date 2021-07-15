Liz Phair catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Soberish, her first new album in eleven years. The indie legend tells us about recapturing the feeling of her landmark album Exile In Guyville, experimenting with sound design, and how the album acts as a bridge between her two biographies, Horror Stories and the upcoming Fairy Tales. Phair also talks about what this new album says in relation to the message that Guyville foretold and the upcoming tour that finds her on stage alongside Alanis Morrissette and Garbage.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.