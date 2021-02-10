It’s been a couple of years since we heard some new music from Liz Phair, so this new song would have been a treat no matter what.

But not only does this tune pay homage to the late Lou Reed and his wife, fellow artist Laurie Anderson, the video interprets them as, yes, PUPPETS.

In a statement Phair said of this first single from her forthcoming album, Soberish:

“Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? ‘Hey Lou’ imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die-hard romantics.”

A puppet version of Andy Warhol also makes an appearance in the video and if all this doesn’t make you want to watch it, we just can’t help you… (LANGUAGE NSFW)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream