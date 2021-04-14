We finally have a release date for Liz Phair‘s forthcoming album– her first album of new material in over a decade.

Soberish officially drops June 4th and is produced by frequent collaborator Brad Wood, who also co-produced Phair’s iconic albums Exile in Guyville, Whip-Smart and whitechocolatespaceegg.

Phair said of the album:

“Soberish can be about partying. It can be about self-delusion. It can be a about chasing that first flush of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It’s not self-destructive or out of control; it’s as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up. That’s why I chose to symbolize Soberish with a crossroads, with a street sign. It’s best described as a simple pivot of perspective. When you meet your ‘ish’ self again after a period of sobriety, there’s a deep recognition and emotional relief that floods you, reminding you that there is more to life, more to reality and to your own soul than you are consciously aware of. But if you reach for too much of a good thing, or starve yourself with too little, you’ll lose that critical balance.”

Phair has also shared a third track from Soberish called “Spanish Doors”:

“I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

Check out the video for “Spanish Doors”…

